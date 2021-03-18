Ten Russians to compete in Tokyo Olympics athletics under neutral flag

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) logo. A maximum of 10 Russian track and field athletes will be able to compete at this summer's Tokyo Olympics as World Athletics restored its Authorised Neutral Athlete (ANA) scheme after a council meeting Thursday.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • There had been 29 Russians competing as ANAs at the Doha world champs in September/October 2019, winning two golds, three silvers and one bronze medal
  • World Athletics said the capping to 10 athletes would be in place until the end of the year, and will then be reassessed
  • The taskforce of independent experts headed by Andersen has devised a plan for the reinstatement of Russian membership of World Athletics

