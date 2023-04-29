Teen Lagat blows away 5,000m field at AK meet

Teenager Vincent Lagat won men’s 5,000m race as race walk king Samuel Gathimba lived up to his status as the sixth leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Championships ended Saturday at Kasarani.

The 17-year-old Lagat from Keringet dominated in the last three laps as he blew away the rich field to reign in 13 minutes and 33.48 seconds, beating Loop Den Haag Half Marathon champion Brian Kiptoo from Ngong.

Kiptoo settled second in 13:34.75, edging out Felix Kibet from Golazo to third place in 13:37.53.

“I enjoyed the race and the weather was cool,” said Lagat, who attributed his victory to great perseverance. “This was a rich field and that is why I decided to go for it with five laps remaining.”

Kenya Defence Forces’ Gathimba, the Africa champion, romped home triumphant in 20 kilometres race walk in one hour, 25 minutes and 22 seconds.

It was an improved performance from Gathimba, who had won the second leg in 1:26:16 at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 24.

Gathimba beat the 2017 world under-18 bronze medallist Dominic Ndigit from Nyanza South to second place in 1:28.06 as the 2021 world under-20 10,000m champion Heristone Wanyonyi of Police came third in 1:30.07.

“I need more of these races to fine-tune well for the world championships,“ said the 35-year-old Gathimba, who is preparing for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary.

Gathimba qualified for the Budapest event when he finished fourth 1:19:25 during the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA last year, surpassing the qualifying standards of 1:20:10.

National 100m and 200m champion and record holder Maximilla Imali of Police continued with her rich form, bagging both titles in her specialty.

Imali clocked 11.45 to easily win the 100m final, beating Esther Mbagari of Prisons and compatriot Monica Safania to second and third places in 11.85 and 11.88 respectively.

The Africa 200m silver medallist put away the 200m final in 23.42 as Safania, who finished second in 23.95, was controversially disqualified for line infringement. Damaris Nduleve would be upgraded to second in 23.94.

Justine Isaboke from KDF clocked 10.48 to win men’s 100m as Uganda’s Allan Ngobi bagged the 200m title in 20.85.

Kevin Kimutai reigned supreme to win the men’s 800m crown in 1:45.17 as Glorious Chepchumba claimed women’s top honours in 2:00.90.