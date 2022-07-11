Team Kenya confident ahead of World Athletics Champs

Team Kenya head coach John “Warm up” Mwithiga has said that his charges are ready to shock the world during the World Athletics Championships starting Friday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

And the team captain, 2015 World javelin champion Julius Yego said that his team, which is a blend of youth and experience, is capable of replicating the historic 2015 Beijing World Athletics Championships.

Mwithiga said that his team has had the best preparations for the last two weeks, adding that almost every athlete in camp has been inspired by the presence of the history-making sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala.

“One could see the ripple effects with his story being talked about by everyone. He is easy to access, talks to and motivates everyone, “said Mwithiga, who is confident that Omanyala will not only make it to the final, but also win a medal for Africa.

Team Kenya is due to leave the country in batches starting Monday night.

Kenya finished second in the medal standings with 11 medals; (five gold, two bronze and four bronze), during the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships, but made history in 2015 Beijing after topping the charts with 16 medals; seven gold, sic silver and three bronze.

Omanyala is the second Kenyan to ever qualify in 100 metres for the World Athletics Championships after Kennedy Ondiek during the 1991 Tokyo Championships.

Mwithiga is confident that Kenya will secure more medals to surpass their 2019 performance.

He said that Kenya is eager to reclaim the men and women’s 800m titles with Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir and Commonwealth Games champion Wycliffe Kinyamal back in great form.

“It’s just amazing how World Under-20 800m champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi has fitted in the two-lap team and he is out to make more surprises,” explained Mwithiga, adding that the fast-rising Mary Moraa should lead the women’s team of Jarinter Mawia and Naomi Korir to a medal bracket show.

Mwithiga spoke well of World 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyiot, who has rediscovered his form right in time to lead his team of Abel Kipsang, Kumari Taki and Charles Simotwo.

Mwithiga noted that the hunger in Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich’ to perform well tells it all.

“She (Faith) is ready to reclaim the title she lost to Sifan Hassan in Doha," said Mwithiga.

Mwithiga noted that they have crafted new tactics that will ensure Kenya retains the men and women’s steeplechase titles.

“The nation shouldn’t worry. We have talked to the athletes and are excited about what we have in place,” said Mwithiga, noting that defending champions Conseslus Kipruto and Beatrice Chepkoech are ready to roll.

“World Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Chepkoech will be a person of interest too in our plan,” said Mwithiga, explaining that they also have a good plan on how to handle their opponents in the the men and women’s 5,000m and 10,000m races.

“We know what our opponents are up to,” said Mwithiga.

“Another chance, another year being named the team captain. It shows the confidence the athletes have in me and I appreciate it. It’s a challenge leading super stars, but I am ready to lead the battalion,” said Yego.

Yego said the team is driven by the hunger to do well considering that most are young. “They want to emulate the previous champions,” said Yego.