Team Kenya head coach Julius Kirwa gestures during a training session on August 16, 2023 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Chris Omoolo | Nation Media Group

Team Kenya coach Julius Kirwa unhappy with travel plan

By Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kirwa said that the race walk event will open the championships on Saturday yet Kenyan competitor, Samuel Gathimba, is still in country similar to Bernard Kibet, who is expected to compete in the men’s 10,000 metres race on Sunday. 
  • The athletes should have flown out on Tuesday night but their flight aborted.

