Team Kenya arrives in Oman for World Race Walking Championship

Team Kenya arrived in Muscat, Oman Wednesday night for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championship slated for March 4-5.

Coach George Kariuki and his athletes had an eight-hour stopover in Dubai before landing in Muscat at 8.00pm Kenyan time.

"We have just arrived here in Muscat. The evening weather in Muscat is surprisingly cool with a nice breeze," said Kariuki.

The coach noted that the contingent of one coach and five walkers got their visas before leaving Nairobi.

Regarding the Covid-19 protocols in Muscat, Kariuki said: "They are very strict here. People must put on their masks at all times which is not so different from back home."

Kenya is competing at the race walking world competition for the first time ever.