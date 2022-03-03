Team Kenya arrives in Oman for World Race Walking Championship

Heristone Wanyonyi

Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m race walk during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Geoffrey Anene

  • Coach George Kariuki and his athletes had an eight-hour stopover in Dubai before landing in Muscat at 8.00pm Kenyan time.

Team Kenya arrived in Muscat, Oman Wednesday night for the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championship slated for March 4-5.

