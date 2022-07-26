Team hoists Kenyan flag at the athletes’ village in Birmingham

Team Kenya hoisted the national flag at the University of Birmingham —the athletes village — sounding the war drums ahead of the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games which begin in the English city Thursday.The Chef de Mission, John Ogolla, said that the team is settling down and the last batch of athletes was expected to leave Nairobi last evening and from Oregon, United States today after the end of the World Athletics Championships.Freshly minted world 5,000 metres silver medallist Jacob Krop, world 800m bronze medallist Mary Moraa, Nicholas Kimeli and Daniel Simiu will fly from Oregon to Birmingham.Commonwealth Games 5,000m bronze medallist Edward Zakayo (he will compete in 10,000m), world Under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Serem and hammer throwers Lucy Omondi and Linda Oseso were set to depart from Nairobi to Birmingham Tuesday evening.“We are ready. We have already raised the national flag at the Games village,” said Ogolla.Kenya will be represented by 127 athletes in 17 disciplines at the Games which will be held between July 28-August 8.Ogolla said that they have overcome some challenges that they encountered at the athletes’ village, and the triathlon and boxing teams, which lacked some equipment, will get it on Wednesday.“We are happy to announce that our supplier will deliver the equipment,” said Ogolla.He added that it is unfortunate that Kenya will have only one competitor in para-athletics since none qualified on the track.Para discus thrower Sylvia Olero, who will compete in class F44, will be the only Kenyan representative in para-athletics. She earned a direct ticket to the Commonwealth Games by virtue of being ranked fifth in the world.Athletics had initially been allocated 45 slots, but the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) increased the number by five slots.“We are looking forward to the best performance in the history of our country’s participation in the Commonwealth Games,” said Ogolla.Kenya’s best performance at the Games was in 2010 in Delhi, India where the country hauled 32 medals; 12 gold, 11 silver and nine bronze.The majority of the medals were from athletics. Legendary swimmer Jason Dunford claimed victory in the men’s 50m butterfly.The late boxer Joshua Ndere Makonjio collected bronze in light heavyweight bout and Nick Okoth also won bronze in the bantamweight category.The 22nd edition Birmingham Commonwealth Games will have a large number of 5,054 competitors who will take part in 20 sports.The competition proper starts on Friday with boxing and rugby sevens.[email protected]