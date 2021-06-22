Team for World Deaf Athletics Championships selected

Kenya will send 36 athletes to the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland from August 23 to 28.

Curtains Tuesday came down on the two-day qualifiers held at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi by Deaf Athletics Association of Kenya (DAAK).

The men's 5000m race will have the highest representation at seven athletes. Men's 10,000m and 1500m are other races where Kenya will have a huge presence at six athletes each.

Kilifi's Simon Menza stole the show after he booked tickets to the Poland event by triumphing in the men's 100m, 200m and 400m.

In the 100m, the 23-year-old athlete, who is a form one student at Pwani Secondary School for the Deaf in Kilifi, won in 11:2 seconds.

Siaya's David Wamira and Bungoma's Walter Malenje timed 11:5 and 11:7 to emerge second and third respectively.

Simon Menza celebrates after winning the men's 200m race during the national trials for the World Deaf Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on June 22, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Menza again proved too strong for his familiar opponents in the men's 200m, crossing the line first in 23:3 ahead of David Wamira and Charles Muthama of Machakos County, who clocked 23:7 and 24:0 respectively.

Menza completed what was a good event for him with a victory in the 400m men in 50:9, Kisii's Isaac Atima and Nyeri's George Waweru following at a distant in 51:3 and 51:6 respectively.

"I am very happy to qualify in the three races because I was not even sure of honouring this event due to lack of transport. I thank my family members and teachers who came together and raised my transport to this place.

I have really been motivated by my performances and I will keep on working hard in training to perform well in Poland," said an elated Menza.

Peter Torotich celebrates after winning the men's 10,000m race during the national trials for the World Deaf Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on June 22, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Simon Kibai of Uasin Gishu County capitalised on the favourable, morning cool condition in the capital to rule the 5000m men's event that had attracted eight participants, winning in 14 minutes and 49 seconds.

Elgeyo Marakwet's David Kipkego and Uasin Gishu's Martin Gache came second and third in 15:05 and 15:11 respectively. The World Deaf Athletics Championships qualifying time in the 5000m men is 16:10.00.

"The race has not been tough as I had anticipated. The weather has been favourable and I had also prepared well for the trials. Definately it is a joy to qualify for the World Deaf Athletics Championships and I will keep on training to perform well at the event," said Kibai.

Peter Toroitich of West Pokot led his five compatriots in beating the 34:00:50 qualifying time for the 10,000m men. Toroitich triumphed in 31:46,:00, ahead of Uasin Gishu's Martin Gache and three-time winner Daniel Kiptum, who timed 31:48 and 31:53 respectively.

In the men's 1500m, Nakuru's John Koech won in 3:59, his second ticket to the Poland's event after emerging third in 800m men's finals in 1:59. Elkana Kiprop of Kitale and Kokobi Omari of Baringo were second and third in 4:00.1 and 4:00.7 respectively.

Apart from Menza, David Wamira, John Koech and Walter Makenje, the other athlete who qualified in more than one event is Geoffrey Simiyu of Uasin Gishu. Simiyu finished fifth and seventh 10,000m and 5000m in 15:54 and 33:02 respectively.

Isaac Atila (right) clears a hurdle in the men's 110m hurdles race during the national trials for the World Deaf Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on June 22, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

David Wamira's siblings, Beryl and Rael also booked tickets to Poland by scooping the first two places in the women's 100m in 12:7 and 13:4 respectively.

DAAK Secretary General Bernard Banja said with the selection of the team now complete, they are waiting for a communication from the government on when the team will enter residential training camp.

He warned the selected athletes from laxity, saying they risk being dropped from the team if their time during the residential training camp is not impressive.

Team

100m men

Simon Menza Kilifi 11:2

David Wamira Siaya 11:5

Walter Malenje Bungoma 11:7

100m women

Beryl Wamira Siaya 12:7

Rael Wamira Siaya 13:4

200m men

Simon Menza Kilifi 23:3

David Wamira Siaya 23:7

400m men

Simon Menza Kilifi 50:9

Isaac Atima Kisii 51:3

George Waweru Nyeri 51:6

5000m men

Simon Kibai Uasin Gishu 14:49

David Kipkoge Marakwet 15.05

Martin Gache Uasin Gishu 15:11

Lucas Wandia Nairobi 15:25

Daniel Kiptum Uasin Gishu 15:41

Peter Toroitich Turkana 15:52

Geoffrey Simiyu Uasin Gishu 15:54

10,000m men

Peter Toroitich West Pokot 31:46

Martin Gachie Uasin Gishu 31:48

Daniel Kiptum Nandi 31:53

Amos Lagat Uasin Gishu 32:27

Geoffrey Simiyu Uasin Gishu 33:02

Geoffrey Kamia Nairobi 33:26

1500m men

John Koech Nakuru 3:59.05

Elkana Kiprop Kitale 4:00.1

Kokobi Omari Baringo 4:00.7

Brian Kipto Uasin Gishu 4:02.2

Simon Kibai Uasin Gishu 4:04.9

Kioko Musyoka Machakos 4:16.2

800m men

Elkana Kiprop Kitale 1:57.2

Francis Rondi Kisii 1:58.7

John Koech Nakuru 1:59.0