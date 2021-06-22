Team for World Deaf Athletics Championships selected

Omar Kokobi celebrates after winning the men's 3,000m steeplechase race during the national trials for the  World Deaf Athletics Championships at Nyayo National Stadium on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Chis Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DAAK Secretary General Bernard Banja said with the selection of the team now complete, they are waiting for a communication from the government on when the team will enter residential training camp.
  • He warned the selected athletes from laxity, saying they risk being dropped from the team if their time during the residential training camp is not impressive.

Kenya will send 36 athletes to the World Deaf Athletics Championships in Lublin, Poland from August 23 to 28.

