Team for Africa cross country to be picked at Sirikwa meeting

Kenya’s team to next month’s Africa Cross Country Championships will be selected during the Sirikiwa Classic World Cross Country Gold Tour Meeting scheduled for February 3 at the Lobo Village, Eldoret.

Subsequently, the National Cross Country Championships that were planned for February 24 at the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, Kiambu County, have been deferred to March 9 at the same venue.

Athletics Kenya will use the national championships to pick Team Kenya for the 45th World Athletics Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Sirikiwa Classic World Cross Country director Barnaba Korir said participation in the gold tour event is invitational with top 20 finishers from the Great Chepsaita Cross Country, a World Cross Country Bronze tour meet held December 2, getting the nod.

The top 20 finishers from the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series held in Machakos, Kapsokwony, Iten, Bomet and Ol Kalou last year will also be invited alongside those highly ranked by World Athletics from the 1,500 to 10,000 metres and 3,000 metres steeplechase.

Africa Cross Country Championships will be held on February 25 in Tunis.

The last edition of the Africa Cross Country Championships was held in 2018 in Chlef, Algeria, after the 2020 edition in Lomé, Togo was postponed to 2021 and later cancelled to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alfred Barkach and Celliphine Chespol handed Kenya both senior men’s and women’s titles with Rhonex Kipruto going for the men’s under-20 crown.

Hellen Ekalale settled for bronze in women’s under-20 category that was dominated by Ethiopians Girmawit Gebrzihair and Tsigie Gebreselama, respectively.

Multiple track Olympic and world champion and record holder Faith Kipyegon launched her season last year by winning the senior women’s race at the second edition of the Sirikiwa cross country last year.

The season would turn out to be Kiyegon’s best ever when she sealed a hat-trick of world titles in 1,500m before claiming a double with victory in 5,000m at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary.