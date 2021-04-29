Starving athletes, coaches cry for help

An athlete receives food stuff from Nyandarua County Athletics Kenya secretary Lawrence Miano at the Nyahururu Stadium on April 29, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Steven Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

What you need to know:

  • The officials are now appealing to the two devolved units and well-wishers to donate food stuff to help the athletes.

Athletics officials and coaches in Laikipia and Nyandarua counties have raised an alarm over the growing number of runners facing economic difficulties due to suspension of sporting activities in the country.

