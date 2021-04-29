Starving athletes, coaches cry for help

Athletics officials and coaches in Laikipia and Nyandarua counties have raised an alarm over the growing number of runners facing economic difficulties due to suspension of sporting activities in the country.

The officials are now appealing to the two devolved units and well-wishers to donate food stuff to help the athletes.

“Most of these runners derive their livelihood from prize money which they get from participating in races locally and internationally. Their lives have been turned upside-down by either stoppage or scaling down of sports activities globally, since last year, because of the pandemic,” lamented Lawrence Miano, the Athletics Kenya Nyandarua branch secretary.

“Some of them are starving in their rented houses and urging us to bail them out by sourcing food stuff for them.”

Miano appealed to both the Nyandarua and Laikipia county governments to come up with ways of helping the starving athletes.

Susan Wanjiru, a half marathon specialist, has not competed in any race since last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced most race organisers to cancel their events.

“Some of the races were canceled in the last minute when some of us had acquired visas which cost money. We have been going through tough times since the cancellation of sporting activities,” Wanjiru said.

Coaches in Nyahururu on Thursday said they had identified around 50 athletes whom they said were in dire need of food stuff. They distributed some food stuff donated by well-wishers to the affected athletes.