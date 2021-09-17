Athletes to watch out for at Kip Keino Classic

Justin Gatlin of USA

Justin Gatlin of USA gestures during a training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 17, 2021 ahead of Kip Keino Classic.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

  • Omanyala took down some big names including Africa 100m record holder Akani Simbine from South Africa on his way to finishing fourth on his debut at the Diamond League in Brussels
  • Fresh from winning both the Olympic and Diamond League series in 1,500m, Chepngétich, the 2019 World 1,500m champion, will be defending her title
  • El Bakkali is fresh from winning the 3,000m steeplechase title at the Tokyo Olympic Games where he ended Kenya's three decades of dominance

Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani will Saturday host athletes from across the world for the second edition of World Athletics Continental Gold Tour dubbed Absa Kip Keino Classic.

