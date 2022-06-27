Star-studded field expected at national under-20 trials

Seven World under-20 medalists will be battling for slots during the national trials for the 2022 World Under-20 Athletics Championships starting Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Nairobi Region's Heristone Wanyonyi, who made history when he won the 10,000m race walk when Kenya hosted the world junior event last year, and Benson Kiplagat of South Rift, the winner of 5,000m title, are among those who will line up in their specialty.

Wanyonyi made history as the first Kenyan to ever win in a race walk at any major world competition.

Related Race walker Gati eyeing another shot at history Athletics

In March this year, Wanyonyi finished fourth in World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships junior 10km race walk in a national record time of 45 minutes and 18 seconds.

Hongren Wang from China won the event in 44:06.

Purity Chepkirui, the wonder girl from South Rift, who recaptured the 1,500m crown that the Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Chepng’etich won for the country last at the 2012 edition in Barcelona, Spain, will be out to do her magic.

Noah Kibet from North Rift and Central Rift’s Levi Kibet, who claimed bronze medals in 800m and 1,500m respectively at the world junior event, also hope to grab tickets for the 2022 World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 1 to 6 in Cali, Colombia.

Athletics Kenya (AK) Youth and Development Committee secretary Joseph Ilovi disclosed Monday that world under-20 400m bronze medallist Sylvia Chelangat will be the star-attraction in her event.

It goes without saying that in the absence of world under-20 3,000m steeplechase champion Jackline Cheokoech, Faith Cherotich, who settled for bronze last year, looks favourite to get the nod.

Margaret Gati, who came in eighth in women’s 10,000m race walk at the world event in a National Record of 49:15.12, will also be taking a better shot if she qualifies.

“Cherotich is a sure bet for gold in Cali while I am confident Gati will walk her way through,” said Ilovi.

Gati, a form three student at Cheptonon Secondary School, hepterwai, Nandi County, has rectified the mistakes that saw her finish in eighth position at the world event last year.

“I think I ran out of gas after pace-setting for a long time. I will need to stay behind this time if I am to qualify,” said Gati, adding that she now has more experience compared to last year.

Gati revealed that the long running sessions she had with her classmate Edinah Jebitok has given her the endurance she needs.

Jebitok is in the 1,500m team for the World Athletics Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Ilovi said 14 regions will compete in the two days trials that will see AK pick two athletes from each event for the world junior competition.

In April, AK set up 26 camps across the country where probable athletes sharpened their training skills ahead of the regional trials which were held in various regions in the last two weeks.