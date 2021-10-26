StanChart introduces virtual run for Nairobi Marathon

Peter Gitau

Peter Gitau, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (right) hands over a tree to Joseph Ouko, General Manager – Sales, Dimension Data (left) during the virtual run held at Karura. After every finish during the 2021 Marathon, each participant will be given a tree to plant at the location of their choosing.

Photo credit: Pool |

What you need to know:

  • To participate, entrants should check the registration portal on the StanChart Nairobi Marathon website and pay a fee of Sh1,000.
  • Peter Gitau, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, explained elaborate plans for kits collection.

You neither have to wait until Sunday nor travel to Nairobi to participate in this 18th edition of the StanChart Nairobi Marathon.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.