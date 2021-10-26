StanChart introduces virtual run for Nairobi Marathon

You neither have to wait until Sunday nor travel to Nairobi to participate in this 18th edition of the StanChart Nairobi Marathon.

Race organisers have revealed that the 2021 marathon has adapted a hybrid format that gives running enthusiasts options to participate in the marathon physically or virtually.

Standard Chartered kicked off the virtual run at Karura Forest on Monday. The virtual run will take place from October 25 to October 31.

Participants in Nairobi can clock their miles at Karura Forest, the Ngong Forest Sanctuary, or the Nairobi Arboretum.

Across the country, participants can converge at green spaces in Eldoret, Kakamega, Kericho, Kisumu, Kitale, Meru, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nanyuki, Siaya, among other locations, Standard Chartered revealed in a press release.

With the number of participants in the physical run limited to 2,500 people due to Covid-19 containment measures, Standard Chartered is targeting 13,500 participants for the virtual run to compensate for the reduced numbers. According to the bank's website, the marathon attracted over 17,000 participants in 2019.

To be among the 13,500 participants for the virtual run, one will be required to download the Strava app then sign up for one of 5 challenges - 5Kms, 10km, 21kms, 42kms or 42kms relay.

Unlike previous years, the 2021 marathon starts and ends at the Carnivore grounds instead of the Nyayo National Stadium.

Also, the marathon has not inherited the convoluted of yesteryears. Instead, participants of the 2021 marathon will run along the scenic Southern Bypass. These changes in route, starting point and endpoint are due to the construction of the Nairobi Express-Way.

Traffic to and out of the Southern Bypass diverted to alternative roads between 12am and 1pm on October 31, 2021.

All interchanges to the Southern bypass will be closed, but the Dagoretti interchange will be partially closed. Police will divert motorists to Dagoretti Road, Langata Road, Enterprise Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki way. Trucks from Inland Container Depot (ICD) will use Mombasa Road within the stipulated period.

Speaking after completing his 10km run at the Karura Forest, Standard Chartered CEO Kariuki Ngari revealed that those who post good qualifying times in their virtual run can be part of the physical run.

"The registration is still open, and I urge Kenyans to register and be part of the marathon. They can participate virtually in their own space and time and be part of the physical marathon dependent on their qualification time," Ngari said.

The qualifying times for the men's and women's physical 42km races are 4:30 and 5:00 respectively. The qualifying time for the 21km race is 2:15 for men and 2:30 for women.

Men wishing to participate in the 10km race must target a time of 1:15. Women have to aim for 1:30. Entrants will be allowed to participate in the 21km wheelchair race if they register a time of 3:15 (men) and 3:30 (women). Registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

To participate, entrants should check the registration portal on the StanChart Nairobi Marathon website and pay a fee of Sh1,000.

Peter Gitau, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, explained elaborate plans for kits collection.

"The kit collection exercise is still ongoing. For participants in Nairobi, they can pick their kits at KICC. Those outside Nairobi can collect their kits at our offices across the country. For the international participants, we have partnered with DHL to have them delivered," Gitau said.

Gitau also provided insight to the organisers' encouraging people to have their virtual runs in green spaces.

"In addition to keeping yourself active, we will also be planting trees. After every finish, we will have every participant been given a tree to plant at the location of their choosing. We plan to plant at least 6,000 trees across the country."