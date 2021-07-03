Sports stars back Richardson after marijuana costs her Olympics ticket

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 metres final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced a one-month ban after she tested positive for marijuana, a banned World Anti-Doping Agency substance.
  • Richardson said she took the drug to cope with the pressure of trying to reach the Olympics and the pain of learning about the death of her biological mother.

New York, United States

