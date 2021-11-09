Sports day to be held in honour of icon Ouko

Charles Asati, the Olympic legend, poses with David Rudisha, the World 800m champion at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani Hostel on July 17 2012. Asati and Rudisha's Father Daniel won silver in the 4x400m relay of the 1968 Olympics.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (8)

By  Benson Ayienda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the same time, Nyamira County Government is holding a five part athletics series of which three have already taken place.
  • In partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya, the county began the races on September 26 in a bid to search for fresh talent in the region.
  • Besides cross country races, other events on the cards are 10km races for senior athletes, junior women’s 6km and junior men’s 8km.

Nyamira Sports Legends Society will hold the Robert Ouko Sports Day on December 5 at Manga Stadium in honour of Olympic gold medallist Robert Ouko.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.