Speedsters Gatlin, Trayvon set for Kip Keino Classic

From left to right: Mouhamadou Fall from France, Michael Norman from USA, Ferdinand Omanyala from Kenya, Fred Kerley from USA, Akani Simbine from South Africa, Trayvon Bromell from USA, Rohan Browning from Australia and Arthur Cisse from Ivory Coast compete in the 100M men final at the Diamond League track and field meeting in Brussels on September 3, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Geoffroy van der Hasselt | Diamond League AG

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Commonwealth Games 400m champion, Isaac Makwala from Botswana and the Nairobi World Under-20 200m bronze medallist, Sinesipho Dambile from South Africa will field in 200m
  • Gatlin and Trayvon will take the battle to home favourite Ferdinand Omanyala at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic.

Three-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin and the fastest man over the distance this season, Bromell Trayvon are coming for the Kip Keino Classic due September 18 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

