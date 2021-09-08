Speedsters Gatlin, Trayvon set for Kip Keino Classic

Three-time World 100m champion Justin Gatlin and the fastest man over the distance this season, Bromell Trayvon are coming for the Kip Keino Classic due September 18 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Kip Keino Classic meeting director Barnaba Korir disclosed Wednesday that the Americans will be part of the stellar cast of international athletes who will line up at the event.

Commonwealth Games 400m champion, Isaac Makwala from Botswana and the Nairobi World Under-20 200m bronze medallist, Sinesipho Dambile from South Africa will field in 200m

Gatlin and Trayvon will take the battle to home favourite Ferdinand Omanyala at the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic.

The 39-year-old Gatlin, who is the fifth all time fastest man, has won 10 medals from the World Championships that include four gold and six silvers, in addition to five medals from the Olympic Games; one gold, two silver and two bronze.

Gatling won two world 100m titles in 2005 and 2017, before settling for silver over the race at the 2019 World Championships.

He won the 100m Olympic title in Athens, settled for silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, before missing out at the just concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after being beaten to eighth place at the US trials.

It’s Trayvon, who won the US trials in 9.98 seconds and went to Tokyo as one of the favourites to succeed Jamaican Usain Bolt.

The 26-year-old went to Tokyo with a world lead of 9.77 from his victory at New Life Invitational on June 5 at Ansin Sports Complex, Florida.

However, the American lost in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics before finishing fourth (9.86) at Prefontaine Classic where Gatling settled eighth (9.93)

Trayvon came second in 9.94 in Brussels as fellow countryman, Olympic 100m silver medallist Fred Kelly won in 9.94, with debutante Omanyala coming in fourth in 10.02.

Makwala, 35, is fresh from winning his 200m race in Hengelo, before finishing third and fifth in the Diamond League legs of Oslo and Paris.

Besides winning bronze in men’s 200m at the world junior event, Dambile anchored South Africa to victory in the 4x100m relay.

“We expect more big names to be confirmed after the final leg of the Diamond League in Zurich on Thursday,” said Korir.

The aforementioned join Olympic gold medallists Wojciech Nowicki (Poland) and Peruth Chemutai (Uganda), who had earlier confirmed their participation.

Korir said there will be nine core events during the championships; men and women’s hammer throw, men’s pole vault, women’s long jump, men’s 100m, men and women’s 200m and men and women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

The men and women’s 5,000m, men and women’s 1,500m, men and women’s 800m and men’s javelin throw will fall under the discretionary events.

The men’s 1,500m and women’s 5,000m will be the only discretionary races that will be televised alongside the core races in the official program that gets underway at 4pm.