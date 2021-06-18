South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

Luvo Manyonga.

In this file photo taken on June 10, 2018 Luvo Manyonga of South Africa reacts after competing during the long jump event of the IAAF Diamond League 2018 meeting at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Stockholm. Manyonga, the reigning Olympic long jump runner-up, has been suspended for four years for anti-doping tracking violations, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) announced on June 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Christine Olsson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Manyonga, world champion in 2017, finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016, but will now miss the rescheduled Tokyo Games later this year.

