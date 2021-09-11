Bakkali brings steeplechase supremacy battle to Kenya's home turf

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali will once again relish the Kenyan challenge when he competes in men's 3,000m steeplechase at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday in Nairobi.

Bakkali, who is the first international foreign athlete to arrive Saturday for the final leg of the World Athletics Continental Gold Tour scheduled for Moi International Sports Centre, said he was delighted to visit Kenya for the first time.

The 25-year-old Moroccan ended Kenya’s three-decade dominance in men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games when he won at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games.

Bakkali clocked eight minutes and 08.90 seconds to triumph as Lamecha Girma from Ethiopia settled for silver in 8:10.38 with Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen going for bronze in 8:11.45.

Kenya had dominated to win in nine successive editions starting with the 1984 Los Angeles Games before Bakkali struck in Tokyo.

On Thursday, Kigen exerted his revenge on Bakkali, beating the Moroccan to the Diamond League Trophy during the Grand finale in Zurich.

Kigen, the 2019 African Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, timed 8:17.45 to win beating Bakkali to second place in 8:17.70 as Abraham Kibiwott came in third in 8:18.16.

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and his coach Karim Tlemcani arrive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on September 11, 2021 ahead of the Nairobi leg of World Athletics Continental Tour dubbed Kip Keino Classic set for September 18, 2020 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Bakkali was in full praise of Kenya as the cradle of steeplechase saying a chance to compete in the country was too good to let go.

"I am so happy to be here because Kenya has been traditionally the home of steeplechase. When I received an invitation I immediately took up the opportunity," said Bakkali, who was accompanied by his coach, Karim Tlemcani on arrival.

“I just want to enjoy myself in Nairobi with no pressure even though I know the Kenyans haven’t forgotten the Tokyo Olympics moment,” said Bakkali, adding that the Nairobi Tour will be a perfect way to close out the year. “I am simply looking forward to racing here and coming up against other Kenyan runners who are really wonderful in their own way.”

Recalling his emotional win in Tokyo, Bakkali admitted that it was not easy to upstage the Kenyans who had held a stranglehold on the crown.

"It felt great to finally win a gold because I have been working so hard towards it alongside my coach. Kenyans had dominated the steeplechase for so many years and it was a momentous achievement for me to be the first in history to break that streak," he said.

Bakkali noted that the Nairobi Tour will be a friendly competition. “For us, it is just to enjoy and close out the year in the best way possible," he said.

Bakkali is among the 265 athletes set to battle in the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic that will for the second time have no fans.