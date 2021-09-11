Bakkali brings steeplechase supremacy battle to Kenya's home turf

Soufiane El Bakkali

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco arrives at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on September 11, 2021 ahead of the Nairobi leg of World Athletics Continental Tour dubbed Kip Keino Classic set for September 18, 2020 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The 25-year-old Moroccan ended Kenya’s three-decade dominance in men’s 3,000m steeplechase at the Olympic Games when he won at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games
  • Bakkali was in full praise of Kenya as the cradle of steeplechase saying a chance to compete in the country was too good to let go

Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali will once again relish the Kenyan challenge when he competes in men's 3,000m steeplechase at the Kip Keino Classic on Saturday in Nairobi.

