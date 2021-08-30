Sleepy Kuresoi: the home of World Under-20 beaters

Benson Kiplangat

Kenya's Benson Kiplangat celebrates with the flag after winning the men's 5,000 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • At only 18, Kiplagat, who hails from Trans Mara, Emurua Dikir Sub County in Narok County, has been in the headlines for his stellar performances.
  • Being the first born in a family of five children, he says the win came as a surprise to him and his family as the race was very competitive.

Kuresoi South was brought to a standstill last Wednesday when the four athletes who participated in the World Under-20 Athletics Championships held in Kasarani were being received by their parents, families, villagers, teachers and schoolmates back home.

