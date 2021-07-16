Sky the limit for Form Three student in World Under 20 contest

Sylvia Chelangat, a Form Three student at Lelu Secondary School in Kericho County is optimistic of leaving a mark when lines up in the 400 metres race at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships from August 17-22.

The games will take place in Kenya for the first time and the country will be represented by 44 athletes selected two weeks ago. The team has since moved to Kasarani for the secure-bubble training.

Sylvia Chelangat Tanui trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County on July 14, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Chelangat, who has been training under former 800 metres world champion Janeth Jepkosgei in Kamoiywo Athletics Training Camp, said that the battle ahead is tough and she is doing all that is possible to be in the finals.

“I’m happy that I will represent my country in the 400m race and I know it’s not easy. I will be working on my final stretch and I’m aware that athletes, especially from Europe and Asia, are very good which gives me a reason to work harder,” said Chelangat.

She told Nation Sport that she wasn’t certain of making the team at the trials but gave her all in the finals to eventually win the race.

“The final race was tough and I knew I might not make the team because two athletes (Linda Kageha and Ann Mbatha) were fast during the semifinals and would always beat me. I’m happy that I managed to beat them but the real fight lies ahead,” she said.

She started her athletics career at Mau Primary School where she took part in walk race before taking up the 5,000m.

She later joined Form One at Lelu Secondary School and her games teacher Salome Mutai encouraged her to take up the sprints.

“During the schools’ competitions, I could meet athletes wearing Team Kenya attire which encouraged me to work hard and beat them,” said Chelangat.

At the Kasarani camp, Chelangat will seek to perfect her finishing kick in the final 100m stretch where she feels her competitors have an edge over her.