Sky the limit for Form Three student in World Under 20 contest

Sylvia Chelangat Tanui

Sylvia Chelangat Tanui, who will represent Kenya in the 400m race in the coming World Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County on July 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the Kasarani camp, Chelangat will seek to perfect her finishing kick in the final 100m stretch where she feels her competitors have an edge over her.

Sylvia Chelangat, a Form Three student at Lelu Secondary School in Kericho County is optimistic of leaving a mark when lines up in the 400 metres race at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships from August 17-22.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.