Sky the limit for young triple jumper Maiyo

Fast-rising Justin Maiyo and Winnie Fatuma are out to change the perception that Kenyan athletes can’t beat world-class opposition and excel in the triple jump.

The two will be Kenya’s only representatives in the competition when Kenya hosts the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships next week at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

More than 1,460 athletes from all corners of the world will converge on Nairobi for the six-day junior track and field championship that will run from August 17-22.

Maiyo believes he has a good chance of shining in the championship which Kenya is hosting for the first time.

“I feel physically strong and I have a lot of faith in my abilities. It could as well be the time for us to shine in triple jump and prove the doubters wrong,” he said.

The youngster jumped 15.21 metres at the national trials held at Kasarani Stadium from July 1-3.

Having stepped up training in the last one month in a bio-secure bubble training camp at Kasarani Stadium, Maiyo reckons what is left is to fine-tune his jump technique.

“We have been going to the gym and doing various exercises and I feel very light now, which is a sign of good things to come,” he said.

He has done a background check on his opponents and is satisfied with his input.

“Having taken time to find out about other opponents, I know the competition will be very stiff. I have done some research on the internet to see how the others have jumped, and I found that I’m placed ninth so far. This gives me a lot of hope,” the first born in a family of six children said.

He considers himself lucky to be competing for the country at the global championship.

His talent goes beyond the triple jump. At primary school, Maiyo used to compete in three events - the 200m, 400m and the triple jump, something that earned him a full scholarship at Kapenguria Boys High School in West Pokot County.

“My good performance in sports won me a chance to join Kapenguria High School where I developed my athletics career. and I’m happy because the support I received is now taking shape,” said Maiyo who finished his education this year in March.

He even tried the competing in the 10,000m race to build endurance for triple jump and beat a number of senior athletes.

His focus remains winning the gold medal in the global championship, and to turn his attention to qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

“I have trained well for the 2021 World Athletics Championships, but I have also started preparing myself mentally for next year. I hope to graduate in style, and to compete with the seniors in triple jump at the Commonwealth Games,” added Maiyo.