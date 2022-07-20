Six replaced in Under-20 team ahead of Cali event

Challenges in securing travelling documents have forced six changes to Team Kenya for the World Under-20 Athletics Championships scheduled for August 2 to 8 in Cali, Colombia.

Team manager Joseph Ilovi disclosed that Samuel Toili, who finished second in the 400 metres during the national trials, and 800m winner Brian Kiptum, have been dropped after failing to secure their national identification cards on time.

That leaves Elkanah Kiprotich as a lone ranger in 400m since the rest at the trials failed to meet the qualifying standards.

Kiptum had been picked to partner with his cousin, World Under-20 800m bronze medallist, Noah Kibet, who had been given a wild card. Kibet will now team up with Dominic Kiptoo.

Nelson Mandela has replaced Shadrack Rono, who finished second during the national trials, in the 5,000m. Mandela, who came third at the trials, will now partner with the trials winner Samuel Kibathi.

The trials' 3,000m winner Michael Temoi has been left out and Felix Korir, who finished third, taking his place. Edwin Kimosong is the other going for the 3,000m honours.

Haron Chepkwony Kibet comes in for Peter Rono in the 3,000m steeplechase team that has Emmanuel Wafula.

One change has been effected in the women’s team where Diana Chepkemoi has been left out in the 3,000m steeplechase, leaving World Under-20 bronze medallist Faith Cherotich to fly the flag in Cali.

“We couldn’t replace Chepkemoi, who finished second at the trials, since those who came after her failed to meet the standard,” said Ilovi at the team’s residential training at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Athletics Kenya Director of Youth and Development, Barnaba Korir visited the team that has been training for the last two weeks, under head coach Robert Ngisirei and Perpetual Mbutu among other tacticians.

“It was quite a challenge the first week getting to understand the athletes better. But I must say we have bonded together and the athletes have responded to training,” said Mbutu, adding that she has had intense training for speed endurance for the sprinters.

“Like today, we had a combination of active rest with the mechanism of running, “explained Mbutu.

The team of 28 athletes and 17 officials leaves the country on July 28 for the South American country.

TEAM

Men

400m-Elkanah Chemelil

400m hurdles-Peter Kithome, Allocious Kipngetich

800m- Noah Kibet, Dominic Kiptoo

1,500m- Daniel Kimaiyo, Reynold Kipkorir

5,000m -Samuel Kibathi, Nelson Mandela

3,000 steeplechase-Emmanuel Wafula, Haron Kibet

3,000m- Edwin Kimosong, Felix Korir

10,000m walk-Herristone Wanyonyi

Women

400m-Damaris Nduleve, Sylvia Chelangat

800m-Nelly Jepchirchir, Evelyne Chepkoech

1,500m-Purity Chepkirui, Brenda Chebet

3,000m-Betty Chelangat, Nancy Cherop

3,000m Steeplechase- Faith Cherotich

5,000m -Maurine Cherotich, Jane Gati

10,000m walk- Margaret Gati