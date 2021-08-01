Kenya lines up two-pronged assault in U-20 men’s steeplechase

Simon Kiprop Koech

Simon Kiprop Koech clears a hurdle in the 3,000 metres steeplechase race at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021 during the National trials for World Under-20 Championships.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Koech who hails from Ng’echeptat village in Bureti, Kericho County reckons they will be out to shine on home soil
  • His team mate Serem, a Form Four student at Chewoiyet High School in West Pokot, is looking forward to a good race as he sets his sights on the final
  • Serem and Koech are among 45 Team Kenya athletes currently in bubble training at Kasarani

When Kenya hosts the 2021 World Athletics Under-20 Championships from August 17-22 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the responsibility of upholding the country’s dominance in men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase will rest on the shoulders young Simon Kiprop Koech and Amos Serem.

