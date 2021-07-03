Simiyu, Chebet light up Kasarani trials

North Rift's Sylvester Simiyu cracked 10.88 seconds to win men's 100m and qualify for the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

Mercy Chebet from South Rift won women's 100m in 12.60 during the Kenya trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday to also claim the ticket to the World junior event slated from August 17 to 22 at the same venue.

Elkanah Kiprotich from Nyanza South and Central Rift's Sylvia Chelangat claimed men and women's 400m tickets.

Simiyu beat Nairobi's Sid Markurs to second place in men's 100m in 11.08.

Kenya will only have one representative in men's 100m after none of the runners attained the qualifying standards of 10.55 seconds.

Markurs won men's high jump on Friday to earn a place in the team.

Chebet beat Sharon Moraa from Nyanza South to second place in 12.77.

Kiprotich timed 47.22 to win as Joshua Ndombi clocked 47.57 for second place

Kiprotich will be the only flag bearer after beating the qualifying time of 37.35.

Chelangat won women's one lap race in 55.25 beating Mercy Oketch from Nyanya South in 54.69.

None of them met the qualifying time of 54.58 but Chelangat took the ticket.

"The race was competitive but I'm happy to have bagged victory. I still need to work on my speed in the last 100m so that I can be able to do well in the one lap race," said Kiprotich.

"The race was competitive and I had to overcome the pre-race tension to make it," said Chelangat.

"I had to balance training and school and it has been a tricky affair," added Chelangat, who is a form four student at Lelu High School.