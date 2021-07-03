Simiyu, Chebet light up Kasarani trials

Sylvester Simiyu

Sylvester Simiyu poses for photos at the mixed zone after winning men's 100m final during the Athletics Kenya trials for World Under-20 Championships at Moi international Sports Centre, Kasarani on July 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Mercy Chebet from South Rift won women's 100m in 12.60 during the Kenya trials at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday to also claim the ticket to the World junior event slated from August 17 to 22 at the same venue.

North Rift's Sylvester Simiyu cracked 10.88 seconds to win men's 100m and qualify for the 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships due August in Nairobi.

