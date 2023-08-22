Simiu headlines Road Running event team

Newly crowned world 10,000m silver medallist Daniel Simiu has been named in Team Kenya for the inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships scheduled for September 30 to October 1 this year in Latvia.

The core of the athletes in Team Kenya that will field in the six events are currently competing at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Simiu, who handed Kenya its first medal in Budapest on Sunday night, losing the battle to defending champion Joshua Cheptegei from Uganda, will compete in the half marathon in Latvia.

Simiu’s partners in the half marathon in Latvia are Bernard Kibet and this year’s Prague Marathon champion Alexander Mutiso.

Also in Simiu’s team are 2023 Berlin Half Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe and 2023 Barcelona Half Marathon champion Charles Langat.

“I will represent my country any time I am called upon. I am absolutely ready for the race in Latvia,” said Simiu, adding that he is going to Latvia not only to run a beautiful race, but to secure a top podium place.

“What happened in Budapest is just the beginning...my story has just started,” declared Simiu. “I know we have stayed for a long time without the world title in 10,000m but it’s coming home soon.”

Charles Kamathi won the world 10,000m title last for Kenya in 2001.

Olympic marathon champion Peris Jepchirchir will lead the women's half marathon team of Irene Kimais who placed fourth in the 10,000m at the world championships, Margaret Chelimo, Catherine Reline and Janeth Chepng’etich.

Multiple track world record holder Faith Kipyegon, who is garnering for a double in Budapest in 1,500m and 5,000m, will lead the women’s squad in the road mile.

Kipyegon will team up with Nelly Chepchichir and world 3,000m steeplechase record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, who are all in Budapest.

Kipyegon, the 2017 and 2022 world 1,500m champion, will be competing in the 1,500m final in Budapest on Tuesday, while Chepkoech, the 2019 world 3,000m steeplechase champion, will field in the semi-final of her event on Wednesday.

Kipyegon holds world records in 1,500m, 5,000 and the one mile.

The men’s Road Mile will feature 2019 world 1,500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot, world indoor 1,500m bronze medallist Abel Kipsang and world under-20 1,500m champion Reynold Kipkorir.

The 5km race team will comprise world 5,000m silver medallist Jacob Krop, Commonwealth 5,000m silver medallist Nicholas Kimeli and Cornelius Kemboi. The quartet is featuring in the 5,000m in Budapest.

Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, Africa 5,000m champion Caroline Nyaga, and African Games 5,000m champion Lilian Kasait form the women’s 5km team.

Team Kenya squad

Road Mile

Women: Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Beatrice Chepkoech

Men: Timothy Cheruiyot, Abel Kipsang, Reynold Cheruiyot

5km

Women: Caroline Nyagah, Beatrice Chebet, Lilian Kasait

Men: Jacob Krop, Nicholas Kimeli, Cornelius Kemboi

Half Marathon

Women: Peris Jepchirchir, Irene Kamais, Catherine Reline, Margaret Chelimo, Janeth Chepngetich