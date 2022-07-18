Silver it is! Korir settles second as Gebreslase wins marathon gold
What you need to know:
- Defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich was forced to drop out of the race after developing stomach problems despite looking good in the initial stages. Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh also dropped out of the race.
Berlin Marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia Monday dropped Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir with less than two kilometres left to win this year’s World Athletics Championships women’s marathon title in Oregon, USA.
Gebreslase, who finished third at Tokyo Marathon, sealed a marathon double for Ethiopia winning in a championship record time of two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds.
It was Gebreslase's new personal best, having gone into Oregon with a career best of 2:18:18 from her third place finish at the Tokyo Marathon in March this year.
Korir, who has not competed in any major marathon apart from her Paris Marathon victory in April, finished second in a personal best of 2:18:20.
Kenyan born Israeli Lorna Cheptai Saltpeters settled for bronze in 2:20.18.
Defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich was forced to drop out of the race after developing stomach problems despite looking good in the initial stages. Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh also dropped out of the race.
The battle developed into a two-horse race as early at the 27km when Gebreselase and Korir dropped Kenya’s Angela Tanui and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.
Korir and Gebreselase cruised past pass the 30km in 1:38:08 and 40km in 2:11:17 before the Ethiopian showed the Kenyan a pair of clean heels.
It’s Yeshaneh, who led the pack of four through the halfway mark in 1:09:01 after defending champion Ruth Chepngetich from Kenya dropped out at 18km with stomach issues.
Tanui finished in sixth place after timing 2:22:15.
Tamirat Tola had on Sunday helped Ethiopia retain the men’s title, winning in a Championship Record time of 2:05:36 as compatriot Mosinet Geremew settled for silver in 2:06:44.