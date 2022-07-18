Silver it is! Korir settles second as Gebreslase wins marathon gold

Berlin Marathon champion Gotytom Gebreslase from Ethiopia Monday dropped Kenya’s Judith Jeptum Korir with less than two kilometres left to win this year’s World Athletics Championships women’s marathon title in Oregon, USA.

Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya competes in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia and Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya compete in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya competes in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Gebreslase, who finished third at Tokyo Marathon, sealed a marathon double for Ethiopia winning in a championship record time of two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds.

It was Gebreslase's new personal best, having gone into Oregon with a career best of 2:18:18 from her third place finish at the Tokyo Marathon in March this year.

Korir, who has not competed in any major marathon apart from her Paris Marathon victory in April, finished second in a personal best of 2:18:20.

Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya, Ruth Chepngetich of Team Kenya and Angela Tanui of Team Kenya compete in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich (left) and Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir (right) compete in the women's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon on July 18, 2022. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Kenyan born Israeli Lorna Cheptai Saltpeters settled for bronze in 2:20.18.

Defending champion Ruth Chepng’etich was forced to drop out of the race after developing stomach problems despite looking good in the initial stages. Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh also dropped out of the race.

Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia, Ababel Yeshaneh of Team Ethiopia and Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya compete in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Team Israel, Ruth Chepngetich of Team Kenya, Ababel Yeshaneh of Team Ethiopia, Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia, Nazret Weldu of Team Eritrea, Angela Tanui of Team Kenya, Ashete Bekere of Team Ethiopia, and Judith Jeptum Korir of Team Kenya compete in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Aleksandra Szmigiel | AFP

The battle developed into a two-horse race as early at the 27km when Gebreselase and Korir dropped Kenya’s Angela Tanui and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh.

Korir and Gebreselase cruised past pass the 30km in 1:38:08 and 40km in 2:11:17 before the Ethiopian showed the Kenyan a pair of clean heels.

It’s Yeshaneh, who led the pack of four through the halfway mark in 1:09:01 after defending champion Ruth Chepngetich from Kenya dropped out at 18km with stomach issues.

Tanui finished in sixth place after timing 2:22:15.