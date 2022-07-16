Silver and bronze! Obiri and Chelimo win Kenya's first medals in Oregon

Hellen Obiri, Letesenbet Gidey and Margaret Chelimo

From left: Kenya's Hellen Obiri, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and Kenya's Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi cross the finish line in the women's 10,000m final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

  • World record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won gold.

Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo won silver and bronze for Kenya in the women's 10,000 metres at the World Championships Oregon22 on Saturday.

World record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won gold in a world-leading 30:09.94, while Obiri clocked a personal best time of 30:10.02 for silver.

Chelimo settled for bronze in a life time best of 30:10.10.

