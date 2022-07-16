Silver and bronze! Obiri and Chelimo win Kenya's first medals in Oregon
- World record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won gold.
Hellen Obiri and Margaret Chelimo won silver and bronze for Kenya in the women's 10,000 metres at the World Championships Oregon22 on Saturday.
World record holder Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia won gold in a world-leading 30:09.94, while Obiri clocked a personal best time of 30:10.02 for silver.
Chelimo settled for bronze in a life time best of 30:10.10.
