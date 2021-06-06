Sifan Hassan sets new women's 10,000m world record

Dutch athlete Sifan Hassan wins the women's 10,000m during the FBK Games and sets new women's 10,000m world record in Hengelo on June 6, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Vincent Jannink | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The reigning world champion over 1500m and 10,000m has also posted world records over one mile, one-hour and 5km on the road.
  • Last October, she smashed Paula Radcliffe's long-standing European record for the women's 10,000m, at the same Hengelo stadium.

Hengelo, Netherlands

