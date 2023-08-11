Shock as Team Kenya locked out of Kasarani

Team Kenya for World Athletics Championships has several times found itself without a training ground after being locked out of Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The team has been hit the most hit this week after the grounds were occupied with schools marking their sports days.

For instance on Friday, the team’s management was forced to relocate its training to Ulinzi Sports Complex that is 27 kilometres away from MISC after the venue was occupied by a primary school.

Those who had come with the team’s van were lucky to get a ride to Ulinzi Sports Complex while those athletes, who opted to either drive themselves or jog to the venue from the team’s hotel, were left disappointed.

Both the main venue and the warm up track were occupied forcing athletes to go back to where they are residing at Sportsview Hotel.

“It’s pretty disappointing since this isn’t the first time the venue is out of bounds for us. We have been forced to seek other alternatives three times this week and it doesn’t augur well,” said one of Team Kenya athletes.

"The shocking thing is that in both occasions we haven't been told in advance that the venue won't be available. It really messes up our training programme."

The warm-up track had been closed for the Elite Cup Football match between Kariobangi Sharks and Bidco FC on Friday.

“This is really inconveniencing since our team's hotel and MISC are much closer and a walking distance,” said one of Team Kenya management officials, who requested anonymity.

“Time is of essence, especially now that we have only a few days. We can’t afford to have the team going all the way to Ulinzi Sports Complex, it’s too tiring for the athletes,” explained the official.

Athletics Kenya senior deputy president Paul Mutwii and Sports Kenya Director General Pius Metto said they were not aware of the development.

"I am unable to know what is happening since I am not in Nairobi," said Metto on phone.

The team will leave for the World Athletics Championships scheduled for August 19 to 27 in Budapest, Hungary on Monday night in batches.

However, another source at MISC said that it depends when Team Kenya booked the venue since other parties could have booked earlier than them.