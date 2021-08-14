Shock as athlete dies mysteriously in Mt Elgon

This photo taken on March 6, 2008, shows a runner powering up a country road during an early morning training run near a training camp in Kaptagat, Eldoret. A sombre mood has engulfed residents of Mt Elgon following the sudden death of a renowned athlete, Gilbert Soet Kwemoi on August 13, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Brian Ojamaa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gilbert Soet Kwemoi is reported to have died on Friday night as he was being rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital for medication
  • The cause of the untimely death of the 29-year-old athlete has not yet been established
  • The family of the deceased, led by his brother Benjamin Soet, said they were saddened by the untimely death of their kin

A sombre mood has engulfed residents of Mt Elgon following the sudden death of a renowned athlete from the region. 

