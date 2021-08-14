Shock as athlete dies mysteriously in Mt Elgon

A sombre mood has engulfed residents of Mt Elgon following the sudden death of a renowned athlete from the region.

Gilbert Soet Kwemoi, who hails from Kopsiro area in Chepyuk ward, is reported to have died on Friday night as he was being rushed to Bungoma Referral Hospital for medication after being referred from Kopsiro Hospital.

Kwemoi had been rushed to Kopsiro Hospital by family members on a mortocycle for treatment after he suddenly fell sick.

The cause of the untimely death of the 29-year-old athlete has not yet been established.

Kwemoi, who won gold medal at African Youth Olympic games in Gaborone, Botswana in June 2014, was a police officer attached at Kipkaren police station in Uasin Gishu County.

The first born in a family of seven had traveled home to attend the burial of his grandfather Israel Kabunjey who died last week at the age of 99 years and was set to be burried on Saturday.

The family of the deceased, led by his brother Benjamin Soet, said they were saddened by the untimely death of their kin.

He said that Kwemoi was the only bread winner of their family who supported everyone.

"Kwemoi had been given off to go seek treatment at Iten athletes training camp, where he had been training with other athletes, after he developed some illness," said Soet.

He said that Kwemoi was still under medication in Eldoret when he received news about the passing away of his grandfather and decided to come over for the burial before he met his death.

"Yesterday when he was organising the burial of his grandfather that was to take place at Sokomoko area on Saturday, he started feeling dizzy and was rushed to Kopsiro health centre. His condition worsened prompting his transfer to Bungoma County Hospital but he died on the way at around 9pm," explained Soet.

He added that Kwemoi, who was a very jovial person, died on the ambulance on his way to Bungoma Referral Hospital at around 9pm.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka led leaders and residents in mourning the renowned athlete.

Lusaka said that the country had lost an ambitious, focused and talented person that was always hungry to win medals.

Lusaka said that Kwemoi was a humble, talented and outstanding sportsman with a bright future.

"After he won gold at the African Youth Olympic Games in Gaborone, Botswana in June 2014, Kwemoi paid us a courtesy call when I was Bungoma governor and we discussed a lot," he said.

Kwemoi lit up the Olympic Stadium in Nanjing, China, winning gold in 1500m in 3:41.99 during the 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

A year later, Kwemoi won silver for Kenya at the Africa Under-20 Championships in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

"During our brief interaction, he struck me as a focused and hard-working young man who would not let anything stop him from shattering world records," said Lusaka.

"It's sad that we've lost him before he attained his full potential. My deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, the people of Mt Elgon and the entire athletics fraternity during this difficult time. Rest In Peace Chitab Koreet."

Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi also sent his condolences message and promised to support the family. Kwemoi has left behind a wife and two children.