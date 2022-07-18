Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins fifth world 100m title in Jamaican clean sweep

Eugene, United States

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won her record fifth world 100m title in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, leading an unprecedented Jamaican clean sweep of the podium.

Fraser-Pryce had an electric start and led from gun to tape at Hayward Field, winning in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning gold the Women's 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Christian Petersen | AFP

Shericka Jackson took silver in a personal best of 10.73sec, with four-time Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah claiming bronze (10.81).

It as the first time a nation had swept the medals in the women's 100m at the worlds and came just a day after Fred Kerley led a US sweep of the men's blue riband event, albeit for the third time in worlds history.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica wins the Women's 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Steph Chambers | AFP

Fraser-Pryce is also the first athlete to ever win five gold medals in a track event at the World Championships in the same discipline, with Sunday's win following 100m golds in 2009, 2013, 2015 and 2019.

Lined up in lane six in perfect sprinting conditions, Fraser-Pryce sported a shock of hair trailing down her back dyed in the green, gold and black colours of the Jamaican flag.

Nicknamed the 'Pocket Rocket', the packed stadium could easily see why as the 35-year-old shot out of her blocks and never ceded the lead.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith, in lane eight, emerged as the sprinter most likely to wreck Jamaican plans, but Jackson and the Thompson-Herah reeled her in.

Asher-Smith eventually finished fourth, equalling her national record of 10.83sec.

The Jamaican cleansweep is even more remarkable as it mirrors what they managed at last year's Tokyo Olympics.

Gold medalist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica, silver medalist Shericka Jackson of Team Jamaica and bronze medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrate after the Women's 100m Final on day three of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 17, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

In the Japanese capital, it finished with Thompson-Herah taking gold, Fraser-Pryce silver and Jackson bronze.