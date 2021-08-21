Chelangat wins surprise bronze in women's 400m

Kenya's Sheila Chelangat celebrates

Kenya's Sheila Chelangat celebrates after finishing third in women's 400 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Chelangat stepped on her gas pedal with 200m to go, swinging into third position before holding off stiff challenge from rivals to finish third in personal best 52.23 seconds
  • It’s Nigerian Nse Uko who romped home first for gold in personal best 51.55 as Polish Kornelia Lesiewicz took silver also in personal best 51.97
  • Another kenyan Kennedy Kimeu settled eight in 46.51 in the men's 400m final where Anthony Pesela from Botswana romped to a Championship record time of 44.58


It was another historic moment when Sheila Chelangat handed Kenya bronze in women’s 400m, the first ever by a Kenyan woman at any World Athletics Championships.

