Chelangat wins surprise bronze in women's 400m

It was another historic moment when Sheila Chelangat handed Kenya bronze in women’s 400m, the first ever by a Kenyan woman at any World Athletics Championships.

Chelangat stepped on her gas pedal with 200m to go, swinging into third position before holding off stiff challenge from rivals to finish third in personal best 52.23 seconds.

Kenya's Sheila Chelangat (right) is congratulated by Canada's Ella Clayton after finishing third in the women’s 400m final during the World Under-20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

It’s Nigerian Nse Uko who romped home first for gold in personal best 51.55 as Polish Kornelia Lesiewicz took silver also in personal best 51.97.

Chelangat had sent the signals for a medal earlier with the third fastest qualifying round of 53.49 behind Uko and Kornelia in 52.33 and 52.63 respectively.

“I had to push harder to get a medal and for sure this bronze is just huge for me,” said Chelengat, a Form Two student at Lelu Secondary School. “I would have won a better medal since I was really too careful not to fall to lane infringement disqualification.”

Kenya's Sheila Chelangat (right) crosses the finish line as Poland's Kornelia Lesiewicz looks on in women's 400 metres final during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on August 21, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group