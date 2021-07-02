Sha'Carri Richardson out of Olympics after positive marijuana test

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 metres final on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon.

Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The US Anti-Doping Agency announced moments after her confession that Richardson has accepted a one-month ban from June 28, meaning her 100m victory at the trials has been cancelled.

