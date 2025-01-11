Serial KDF champ Kandie turns gun on Kiptum’s record

Commonwealth Games 10,000m bronze medallist Kibiwott Kandie won his fifth Kenya Defence Forces Cross Country Championships men’s10km title on Friday, January 10, and promptly declared his intention to attempt to break the marathon world record this year.

Kandie, a former half marathon world record holder, said that he will take a shot at the marathon world record in the last marathon race of the year in Valencia on December 7 in the Spanish city.

The late Kelvin Kiptum holds the marathon world record of two hours and 35 seconds set in Chicago in 2023. Kiptum died in a road accident on February 11 last year in Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kiptum erased Eliud Kipchoge’s previous time of 2:01:09 set in 2022 Berlin.

“This is my final cross country race and I will also not engage in championship races in 10,000m and 5,000m. I want to fully shift my energy to road running, especially marathons.

“I will just use a few track races like 5,000m and 10,000m for speed work but not championship events,” said Kandie, who gave a glimpse of his form with victory at the Ulinzi Sports Complex yesterday.

The trailblazing Kandie, a sergeant at Embakasi Garrison, staged a gun-to-tape performance, holding off Wisley Yego from Wajir Airbase (WAB) to reclaim the title he relinquished last year in 29 minutes and 24.8 seconds.

“It’s time to transit to another to create room for the young blood. Age is catching up and I need to also make some money from road running,” said Kandie, who is planning to compete at the Seoul Marathon, his fourth appearance over the distance on March 16 this year.

Kandie, the 2020 World Half Marathon silver medallist made his marathon debut in 2021 New York City, finishing ninth in 2:13:43 before settling for sixth position in a personal best 2:04:48 in 2023 Valencia. Kandie, who broke the half marathon world record, running 57 minutes and 32 seconds in Valencia, then made his debut in Berlin last year where finished 13th in 2:06:46.

“I really want that marathon world record. Eliud Kipchoge and Kiptum, may he rest in peace, proved that marathons can be run faster. I did it in half marathon and I can do it in full marathon,” said Kandie, who predicted that a sub-two-hour marathon would be achieved soon.

“I guess I will need to scale up my training since the time Kiptum set is phenomenal but achievable,” said Kandie. What delivered a fifth victory for the 28-year-old, who finished fourth last year, losing the title to Peter Mwaniki, was a change of his training base from Iten to Ngong, Kajiado County.

Kandie, who won the KDF championships from 2019 to 2022, said the terrain in Ngong was unique since it improved his stamina.

“One has to do something extra from his normal training to overcome challenges and that is why the hill training and sprinting uphill improved my power,” said Kandie, hinting that his fifth title at KDF marked his last cross-country event.

Kandie noted that the KDF championships are more or less the same as the nationals owing to the stiff competition from the 20 formations.

“You have to train hard and dig deep during the game,” he said.

Kandie edged out Yego to second place in 29:28.7 as Wilson Too from Kahawa snatched the last podium place in 29:47.7.

Diana Chepkorir captured her maiden women’s crown after three attempts, beating a strong field that included former champions Joyce Chepkemoi and accomplished marathoner Joycilline Jepkosgei.

Fresh from winning the sixth and final leg of the Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series in Kisii last Saturday, Chepkorir of Embakasi, showed her form, easing past a pack of five leading athletes in the last lap to win in 33:14.0.

It was a thrilling exchange of leads between Chepkorir and Chepkemoi, the 2022 champion in the last lap before the battle was settled. Chepkemoi came second in 33:16.4 as Jepkosgei, the 2019 New York City and 2021 London Marathon champion settled for third position in 33:27.2.

“I now want the national title then turn my focus on securing a place in Team Kenya for the World Championships,” said Chepkorir, who will lead the KDF team in the National Cross Country Championships scheduled for February 8 at the Eldoret Sports Club.