Sergeant Joyciline Jepkosgei! KDF boss Kibochi promotes marathoner

This year's London Marathon second place finisher, Joyciline Jepkosgei, has been promoted to the rank of a Sergeant in the Kenya Defence Forces.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Robert Kibochi promoted Jepkosgei on Tuesday at a colourful ceremony at the Defence Headquarters in Nairobi, just a day after arrival from London.

Jepkosgei had on Sunday clocked two hours, 18 minutes and 07 seconds, losing her London Marathon title to Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw, who timed 2:17:26.

The CDF congratulated Jepkosgei for her good work in representing the country in major races and for improving on her time which have seen her break multiple world records.

“We are very grateful for your continuous hard work and for representing Kenya and KDF well. We wish you the best as competing at such high levels requires a lot of hard work and determination. I am confident that you will continue doing better since you are still young,” said General Kibochi.

The elated Kosgei appreciated how the Kenya Defence Forces takes care of its athletes.

"I also want to the General Kibochi for giving us time away from duty to train hence improving our standards in sports," said Jepkosgei.

Kibochi was accompanied by the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General Peter Njiru, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics Major General Muthuri Kiugu, Colonel Physical Readiness and Sports Defence Headquarters Colonel Benjamin Kiprop and the Defence Forces Sergeant Major WOI Elijah Koranga.

Jepkosgei's major breakthrough was in 2019 when she won both the New York City Half Marathon (1:10:07) and New York City Marathon in 2:22:38.

The 28-year-old Jepkosgei went on to bag her second race in World Marathon Majors title t last year's London Marathon in a personal best 2:17:43.

Jepkosgei broke the World record in half marathon in the Prague Half Marathon (1:04:52) in April, 2017, becoming the first woman in history to run a half marathon under one hour and five minutes.

Jepkosgei would better the record six months later when winning the Valencia Half Marathon in October 2017 in Spain.

Jepkosgei represented Kenya in Championship events for the first time at the 2016 Africa Athletics Championships in Durban, South Africa where she settled for bronze in 10,000.