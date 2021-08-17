Seb Coe: World Under-20 Championship vital for transition

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe (left), flanked by Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei, speaks to the media ahead of World Under 20 Championships at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi, on August 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Simon Maina | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Coe also expressed his disappointment that no fans will be allowed at the event, but remains optimistic that future events will have fans back.
  • “We are going to miss the noise from our fans and I remember in 2017 during the World Under-18 Championships here in Nairobi how we managed to host a successful event with fans filling the stadium to the brim.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has said that the World Under-20 Athletics Championship is crucial in aiding transition from junior to the senior level.

