Seb Coe: Why Under-20 championship is crucial

In Tokyo

World Athletics President Seb Coe says he’s happy with the response by member federations towards the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, saying the six-day competition is probably the most significant turning point in an athlete’s career.

Coe himself is expected in Nairobi next week with most of the top officials from World Athletics expected in Kenya by this weekend.

Coe is a two-time Olympic gold medallist who also had a stint in politics as a Conservative Party Member of Parliament and also one-time Chief of Staff to then British opposition leader William Hague.

He believes the under-20 competition marks the make-or-break point in an athlete’s career, but is concerned at the high attrition rate that’s largely due to lack of focus on the transition from the U20s to the seniors.

“The biggest challenge in our sport is the attrition rate and drop-outs from the age of 18 to 21, and anybody that’s coaching athletes during that term or phase in their career will tell you it’s the most difficult period,” Coe said on the sidelines of the closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday.

“The sobering statistic is that the majority of athletes, even now, that will come out of Nairobi with a medal are unlikely to go on in two years’ time or three years’ time to be competing for their senior national teams.

“So we shall do anything we can do at that point in their careers to give them the focus, the excitement and the impetus to continue with the sport – and coaches as well to sit alongside them.”

Coe said the Nairobi championships— that will run at Kasarani from August 17 to 22 — are of added importance to him as they will be in Africa and in a country that cares about athletics, despite the fact that spectators will not be allowed as part of the measures to guard against the spread of Covid-19.

The World Athletics head said he had spoken with most of the national associations about the importance of the Nairobi contest, noting that the response has been good with over 100 having confirmed.

“I’ve been encouraging as many federations as possible to travel to Nairobi. We normally have around 160 to 170 on previous occasions at these championships and we are currently well over 100 under really difficult circumstances and many federations are working really hard to get their athletes to Nairobi because they understand that that’s a really important step in their progress,” he said.

Gun-to-tape performance

Among the star teenagers that qualified for the Nairobi championships are Tokyo Olympics medallists, Namibia’s Christine Mboma and American Athing Mu. Also in the mix could be Namibia’s Beatrice Masilingi.

Athing Mu became the first American woman to win the Olympic 800 metres title in over 50 years in a gun-to-tape performance at the Tokyo National Stadium last week.

Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson, who took silver in Tokyo, is 19 and, therefore, also eligible to carry the British flag in Nairobi.

On the other hand, Mboma powered to silver in the 200m and declared that she would show up in Nairobi for the U20 contest.