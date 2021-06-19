Saruni, Moraa win 800m races to seal Tokyo tickets

Birthday boy Michael Saruni and Mary Moraa cruised from behind to win men and women's 800m to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The men's lead pack hit the bell in 53 seconds before Untied States-based Saruni took the lead with 200m to go to win in one minute and 45.01 seconds.

World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich cruised to second place in 1:45.95 as Saruni and Rotich sealed the first two automatic places in the team for the Tokyo.

Emmanuel Korir, who came in third in 1:46.05, will now bank on wild card to make for the Olympics even though he has already qualified in 400m. He is the only Kenyan qualifier in the one lap race.

Moraa, who was lying at the middle, took to the outer lane before taking the lead with 60m to go for victory in 2:00.67.

Mary Moraa celebrates winning the women's 800 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Jarinter Mawia settled second in 2:01.32 with 2013 World 800m champion Eunice Sum coming in third.

With Mawia not having attained the Olympics qualifying standard, it leaves the path open for Sum to get the second automatic slot in the team.

"I am ready for the Olympics and I still have some unfinished business like Diamond League races as a build up for the games," said Saruni, who turned 25 on June 18th.

" I used to come and see the trials since 2008 and that drove me to athletics," said Saruni. "My plan was to finish first so as to avoid anything else since Kenyan trials are always competitive."

"This will be my first time in the Olympic Games and running with the champions and winning is the best thing for me," said Moraa. "I still need to finalise on training ahead of the games. I have to work on my last 200m."

Mary Moraa reacts after winning the women's 800 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group



