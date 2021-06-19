Saruni, Moraa win 800m races to seal Tokyo tickets

Michael Saruni.

From right: Michael Saruni (winner), Ferguson Rotich (second) and Emmanuel Korir (third) react at the end of the men's 800 metres final during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympic Games on June 19, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich  &  Ayumba Ayodi

What you need to know:

  • The men's lead pack hit the bell in 53 seconds  before Untied States-based Saruni took the lead with 200m to go to win in one minute and 45.01 seconds.
  • World 800m bronze medallist Ferguson Rotich cruised to second place in 1:45.95 as Saruni and Rotich sealed the first two automatic places in the team for the Tokyo.

Birthday boy Michael Saruni and Mary Moraa cruised from behind to win men and women's 800m to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

