Chebolei graduates to senior ranks in style

Samuel Chebolei wins the Athletics Kenya National Cross Country Championships senior men's race

Samuel Chebolei wins the Athletics Kenya/Lotto National Cross Country Championships, 10 kilometres senior men race held at Lobo Village in Eldoret, Uasi Gishu County on January 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As his rivals exchanged leads at the front,  Chebolei - who won the national junior titles in 2019 and 2020 - opted to watch from behind the pack
  • Chebolei said that getting your tactics right matters in such a quality field
  • Kennedy Kiprop from Western dug in to settle second in 29:35.2 as Central Rift's Vincent Kiprotich timed 30:02.6 for third place

North Rift's Samuel Chebolei graduated to senior ranks in style when he beat a strong field to win men's 10km title at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.