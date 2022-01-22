Chebolei graduates to senior ranks in style

North Rift's Samuel Chebolei graduated to senior ranks in style when he beat a strong field to win men's 10km title at the Athletics Kenya/ Lotto National Cross Country Championships at Lobo Village, Eldoret on Saturday.

As his rivals exchanged leads at the front, Chebolei - who won the national junior titles in 2019 and 2020 - opted to watch from behind the pack.

"It was a highly tactical race. I stayed behind the pack to test my rivals and after learning their pace, I decided to hit the front and pull them," said Chebolei, who won the race in 28 minutes and 28.9 seconds.

Chebolei said that getting your tactics right matters in such a quality field.

"You really must know how to run such kind of races that have highly tactical athletes. You have to gauge your rivals pace as you either keep it slow or fast. I pulled them along after first three laps since I didn't want to a sprint finish event," said Chebolei, who is glad to win his first senior race.

Chebolei now shifts his gears to track as he aims for the World Athletics Championships due July 15- 24 in Oregon, United States.