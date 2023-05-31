Safaricom pledges more support for Kenyan sports

Integrated communication service provider Safaricom has promised to help promote athletics in the country by extending its support to activities at the community level.

Safaricom has over the years been part and parcel of Kenya’s sports by sponsoring major sporting activities in different fields, with athletics being the major beneficiary.

“We have different sporting athletics events in different parts of the country. We (Safaricom) want to make sure that athletics is viewed as accessible in different parts of the country. Safaricom is not just going to sponsor the national event but we are looking at picking events that are relevant across all parts of the country,” said Safaricom Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Stephen Kiptinness.

He spoke on the sidelines of the fourth edition of Absa Kip Keino Classic held on May 13 at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani. Safaricom pumped Sh 9.2 million into the event.

Kiptinness said the giant telecommunication company has spent about Sh1 billion in supporting sport in the country since its inception.

In 2013, the company launched a programme dubbed Safaricom Athletics Series which aimed at transforming lives through sports, using sporting events to bring communities together while at the same time identifying and nurturing talents.

Motor sport, golf, football through Chapa Dimba and rugby are some of the sports Safaricom has offered their support.

Kiptinness underscored the importance of corporates supporting sporting events, saying Safaricom’s involvement in various sporting activities has given it an opportunity to connect with the youth, and provide them with a platform to promote their talents.

“This where we connect with our youth, this is where we give our youth a chance to participate at the grassroots level,” he added.

“If you look at Chapa Dimba and some of the athletics events that we will participate in which are very grassroots level, where you are talking about children from high school, getting a chance to throw their heart in the ring and feel that they can ultimately participate. You end up sporting new talents, new champions who would be the next Kipchoge Keino.”

As part of Safaricom's support of the Absa Kip Keino Classic, upto 2000 trees were planted by athletes, in line with the government's call to Kenyans to plant trees to improve forest cover in the country.