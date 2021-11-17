Runners seek advice on wise investment

Athletes in the South Rift region have called on Athletics Kenya (AK) to fast-track the creation of an investment fund.

The proposal was made Wednesday during an AK National Consultative Forum in Kericho County attended by more than 150 athletes and their coaches.

The fund, the runners said, will help them make sound investment decisions and cut off brokers and conmen from swindling them of their hard -earned money.

"There is an urgent need for AK to educate athletes on investment so that they are not conned out of their money by greedy individuals,” said Kipng’eno Rono, an athlete.

He said that it was unfortunate that a high number of runners had sunk their earnings in unprofitable ventures with others being duped into buying non-existent properties or those mired in ownership tussles.

Former Commonwealth 5,000 metres champion Mercy Cherono said that there is need to increase the number of female athletes in the country because they are fewer than men.

"What is emerging clearly is female athletes want one of their own to train, guide and counsel them over the issues and challenges that they face,” she said.

Former 3,000m steeplechase world silver medallist Lydia Chepkirui Chepkwony, who has since retired, said women athletes should guard against financial exploitation by their partners.

"It is important for female athletes to focus on their careers and education instead of rushing into relationships that later turn sour leading to gender-based violence and even murder," said Chepkwony.

She advised upcoming athletes to ensure that before they decide to settle down in a relationship, they need to be open and get blessings from parents on both sides.

Another athlete Micah Chebet urged the government to create an endorsement fund for the athletes who have been goodwill ambassadors for the country.

"A number of athletes have been forced to retire prematurely retire due to injuries. But the government does cater for their needs even after they carried the country's flag high in international competitions.

Things should be done differently from now," said Chebet.

Athletes’ representative Peter Cheruiyot said that runners can become stressed because of training, family and financial issues.

He said that some managers contribute to the stress because they expect athletes to compete in many races because of money.

“We are happy that the federation is going to the grassroots to check on athletes’ welfare and we know a solution will be found. Many athletes are mentally disturbed, but with such forums, we will be able to open up and share ideas ,” said Cheruiyot.

He also asked athletes to concentrate on their education because it goes hand in hand with sports, adding that corporate entities would love to associate with learned people.

AK Youth Development director Barnaba Korir said that the consultative forums has raised a number of issues which is good because it will help the federation to work on a report that will be used to address them with the help of the national government.