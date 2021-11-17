Runners seek advice on wise investment

Mercy Cherono

Former Commonwealth 5,000 metres champion Mercy Cherono speaks at an AK National Consultative Forum in Kericho County on November 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Vitalis Kimutai  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • AK Youth Development director Barnaba Korir said that the consultative forums has raised a number of issues which is good because it will help the federation to work on a report that will be used to address them with the help of the national government.
  • “This is the second cluster of the forums and we have received a number of issues which must be acted on immediately while those that need government attention will be forwarded to the Ministry of Sports,” said Korir.

Athletes in the South Rift region have called on Athletics Kenya (AK) to fast-track the creation of an investment fund.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.