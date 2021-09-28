Rising star Ferdinand Omanyala inspires Tanzanians

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has inspired Tanzania to initiate plans to invest in sprint races.

Tanzanian newspaper The Citizen reported that Athletics Tanzania (AT) has appealed to organisers of long distance races in that country to include track and field events for scouting of new talent.

“The call has been made by AT President Silas Isangi following the superb performance of Kenyan sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala during the second edition of the Kip Keino Classic at Kasarani Stadium in Kenya,” the newspaper wrote on Tuesday.

During the Absa Kip Keino Classic, Omanyala came home in second place in the 100 metres in 9.77 seconds, 0.01 seconds behind American Trayvon Brommell (9.76). Two-time world champion American Justin Gatlin finished third in 10.03 seconds.

Omanyala’s time was also a new African record. He erased the previous record of 9.84 seconds held by South African Akani Simbine. The 25-year-old also shattered his own national record of 9.86 seconds.

According to The Citizen, Isangi said that there are so many sprinters in Tanzania, “but due to inadequate competitions, the runners are “in the dark”.

The newspaper noted that only AT-organised competitions include track and field events. However, the competitions are not enough. Isangi called upon marathon organisers to include sprints in their programmes.