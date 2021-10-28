Rionotukei seeks maiden win in StanChart Nairobi Marathon

Chemutai Rionotukei competes in the 2015 Chemususu Dam Half Marathon in Eldama Ravine, Baringo County on September 19, 2015.

Photo credit: David Macharia | Nation Media Group

By  Michael Kirwa

What you need to know:

  • The mother of two finished seventh in 2:45.54 in her first appearance in 2013. Her time and ranking in the event have improved gradually ever since.
  • After clocking 2:34.45 to finish third in 2015 and 2:33.04 for a 2nd-place finish in 2019, Rionotukei told Nation Sport that she hopes her experience in the competition will earn her the top prize on Sunday.

The StanChart Nairobi Marathon returns on Sunday with 35-year old Chemutai Rionotukei out to  secure her maiden win in her fourth appearance.

