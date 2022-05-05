Richardson, Masilingi out but women’s 100m field still packed

Sprinters Sha’Carri Richardson from United States and Namibia's Beatrice Masilingi are out of this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic planned for Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Masilingi pulled her hamstring during the Gaborone International Meet on Saturday though her coach Henk Botha told the Namibian press that is not career-threatening.

Botha said his athlete, who competes in the 100m and 200m sprints, will be back on the track soon.

Masilingi suffered the injury while competing in the 100m race where she limped across the finish line in sixth while holding her right leg in a race won by Christine Mboma in 10.97.

Meeting director Barnaba Korir noted that even with their withdrawal, the women’s 100m field remains rich with three sub 11 seconds athletes in the line-up.

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.60), Olympic 200m silver medallist Christine Mboma (10.97) from Namibia and American Tokyo Olympics 4x100m silver medallist Javianne Oliver (10.96) lead the charge.

Others are in the mix are Kenya’s Maximilla Imali (11.35), Shannon Ray (US, 11.24), Bassant Hemida (Egypt, 11.12), Rani Rosius (Belgium, 11.33) and Patrizia Van der Weken (Luxembourg, 11.50).

Adored

“It feels great to run against such a quality field. Shelly-Ann is one of those athletes I have adored and it’s a great honour to compete with her,” said Imali, adding that her dream is not to win but to hit the World Championships qualifying time of 11.15 seconds.

Meanwhile, close to 400 personnel will be involved working behind the scenes of this year’s Absa Kip Keino Classic.

Korir disclosed that there will be 100 technical officials and 200 volunteers involved while the remaining 100 cover the media, Athletics Kenya executive committee and other support groups.

“The security drawn from Kenya Police and Kenya Defence Forces among other security agencies will also be involved but I can’t disclose the numbers,” said Korir.