Rhonex Kipruto wins New York Half Marathon
What you need to know:
- Kipruto won bronze during the 2019 World Championships with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei bagging gold ahead of Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejecha.
- “This year I want to concentrate and participate in few races because I want to get a slot in the World Championships team and since we have few months, I need to be in good shape because Kenyan trials are competitive and I don’t want to miss out like last year during the Olympic Games trials,” Kipruto told Nation Sport.
Kenya’s Rhonex Kipruto and Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi Sunday won the New York Half Marathon men and women's races.
Kipruto, who was competing for the first time this season, ran in a pack of about five athletes before breaking after 5km, but the group caught up with him.
After the 10km mark, he again surged forward, leaving US-based Edward Cheserek, Ethiopia’s Teshome Melkone and USA’s Shadrack Kipchirchir struggling to catch up with him.
He timed 1:00:30 ahead of Edward Cheserek, who finished second in 1:00:37, while Ethiopia’s Teshome Melkone sealed the podium in 1:00:40.
Kipruto was elated with his victory.
“I didn’t want to get to the finish with the group and that is why I dropped them and this worked well for me and I’m happy I managed to win the race,” said Kipruto.
“New York has been good to me and I must thank the organizers and the crowd has been supportive. I would love to be back again. The weather conditions were good and the course is hilly, but I did my best to make sure that I win the race,” he said.
Kipruto won bronze during the 2019 World Championships with Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei bagging gold ahead of Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejecha.
“This year I want to concentrate and participate in few races because I want to get a slot in the World Championships team and since we have few months, I need to be in good shape because Kenyan trials are competitive and I don’t want to miss out like last year during the Olympic Games trials,” Kipruto told Nation Sport.
In the women's category, it was a two-horse race between Ethiopia’s Senbere Teferi and Kenya’s Irene Cheptai, before the Ethiopian urged forward to win the race in 1 hour 07 minutes and 35 seconds, as Cheptai timed 1:07.37, while Karoline Grovdal from Great Britain clocked 1:08:07.