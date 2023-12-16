Reynold Kipkorir, Simon Koech shine in AK Meet at Ulinzi

One Mile world record holder Reynold Kipkorir and Diamond League 3,000m steeplechase champion Simon Koech put their rivals to the sword during the second leg of Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Meeting at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday.

The national 100m and 200m champion, Esther Mbagari, and national high jump champion, Zeddy Jesire, were also in a class of their own during the championships held at Ulinzi Sports Complex due to the poor surface at Thika County Stadium.

Also to unleash some jaw-dropping performances were 100m hurdles champion Rukia Nusra and teenagers Teresa Cherotich and Diana Chepkemoi, who won the 10,000m and 5,000m titles, respectively.

Nyahururu’s Emmanuel Kiptoo, who represented Kenya at the World Cross Country Championships in Australia in February, won the men's 5,000m while Stanley Njihia took the 10,000m crown.

Kipkorir, the world under-20 1,500m champion, dug deep to hold off the 2021 world under-20 1,500m champion Vincent Keter and put away the men's 1,500m first final in three minutes and 38.1.

The first final produced the first three quickest times as Rongai’s Keter settled second in 3:40.7, with Nyahururu’s Nelson Mapi coming in third in 3:45.9.

“The start of the season is coming out nicely and the body is responding well,” said Kipkorir, the World Cross Country Under-20 silver medallist.

Kipkorir, who finished sixth during the AK Cross Country Series in Bomet, said the events formed part of his preparations for the World Athletics Indoor Championships set for March 1-3 in Glasgow, Scotland and World Cross Country Championships scheduled for March 30 in Belgrade, Serbia all next year.

Kipkorir hopes to compete in the 1,500m at the World Indoor and mixed relay at the world cross. “I will test myself at the Miramas and Levin indoors races in France in February,” explained Kipkorir, who will turn 20 in June next year.

Koech, the Kenya Defence Forces champion, swept to victory in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase in 8:25.5, beating Kericho‘s Philemon Kosgei and Ngong’s Vincent Ruto to second and third places in 8:51.0 and 9:00.6 in that order.

"We started the season early, which is good but I learnt many lessons last season that I will use to perform well during the Paris Olympic season," said Koech, who finished seventh during the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July.

Mbagari of Kenya Prisons won the 100m in 11.6 seconds, edging out former national champion Eunice Kadogo of Police to second place in 11.7 as Prisons' Doreen Waka came third in 11.9.

Mbagari settled third in 200m in 23.7, losing to Damaris Nduleve in 23.7 as Milicent Ndoro claimed second place in 23.7.

"I pulled a hamstring during the first leg in Kisumu. The track was bad," said Mbagari, who hailed AK for moving the race to Ulinzi from Thika. "We need to have the rest of the events on good tracks."

Jesire scaled 1.65m to win women's high jump as Nusra clocked 13.8 to win women's 100m hurdles.

Cherotich, 17, from Lemotit, Kericho, timed 33:57.5 to put away the women's 10,000m.