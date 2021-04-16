Revised Diamond League season to start in Gateshead

Rhonex Kipruto of Kenya reacts after crossing the finish line to win the men's 10,000m race during the IAAF Diamond League competition on May 30, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Photo credit: Fredrik Sandberg | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The meeting in the Moroccan capital has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions as the pandemic continues to disrupt the calendar as athletes prepare for the rearranged Tokyo Olympics this year.
  • It will be the first time Gateshead has hosted a Diamond League meeting since the series, formerly the Golden League, was rebranded in 2010.

