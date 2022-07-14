Reprieve for Omanyala as World Championships dream revived
Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala Thursday breathed a huge sigh of relief after he received his United States of America visa.
Omanyala, who holds the Africa 100m record, will now travel to Eugene, Oregon for the World Athletics Championships that begin on Friday.
He will leave Kenya on Thursday at 6pm and is expected to arrive in Oregon on Friday 10.30am (local time), in time to participate in the 100m heats planned from 6.50pm (local time).
