Reprieve for Omanyala as World Championships dream revived

Ferdinand Omanyala celebrates after winning the men's 100m final at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on June 25, 2022 in the Kenyan trials for the World Athletics Championships-cum-Commonwealth Games.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Africa 100 metres champion Ferdinand Omanyala Thursday breathed a huge sigh of relief after he received his United States of America visa.

Omanyala, who holds the Africa 100m record, will now travel to Eugene, Oregon for the World Athletics Championships that begin on Friday.

He will leave Kenya on Thursday at 6pm and is expected to arrive in Oregon on Friday 10.30am (local time), in time to participate in the 100m heats planned from 6.50pm (local time).

