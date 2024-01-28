Reline, Kemboi shine in Discovery Cross Country Championship

The World Road Running Half Marathon bronze medalist Catherine Reline and Cornelius Kemboi were on Sunday crowned winners of the 33rd edition of the Discovery Cross Country Championship in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

In the women’s 8km senior category, Reline ran a brilliant race before breaking away in the last lap to win in 26:31.5.

The 2019 World 5,000m silver medalist Margaret Chelimo came second after timing 26:47.1, while Glorious Jepkurui settled for third in 26:51.9.

Reline, who trains at Kapsait Athletics Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet, was glad to have won despite stiff competition.

“This is part of my buildup towards the World Cross Country Championships national trials where I’m eyeing a slot in Team Kenya. The race today had strong athletes and I believe they are also training hard for the global event,” said Reline.

“It’s my dream to represent Kenya at the Olympic Games and I’m confident this year I will make it,” said Reline.

Cornelius Kemboi wins the men’s 10km senior race during the 33rd Edition of Discovery Kenya Cross-Country Championship at Eldoret Sports Club in Uasin Gishu County on January 28, 2024.

In the men’s 10km senior category, Iten-based Cornelius Kemboi beat a rich field to win in 29:24.2 ahead of his training mate Kelvin Kibiwott, who clocked 29:41.4, while Gideon Kiprotich sealed the podium positions in 29:59.6.

Kemboi, who trains under Bro Colm 'O'Connell, said he is positioning himself to compete in the forthcoming global events.

“I’m glad to have won the race and this was because of good teamwork with my training mate Kibiwott. I’m going to continue training hard and make sure I get a slot in Team Kenya for the World Cross Country and Olympic Games,” said Kemboi.

In the men's 8km junior, Mathew Kipkoech bagged victory after clocking 24:40.3 ahead of Peter Muturi (24:46.9) and Victor Kipruto (24:52.8).

In the women’s 6km junior category, Ivy Jepchirchir won in 20:22.6 ahead of Maureen Chepkoech who timed 20:56.3, while Joyline Jepkemoi was third in 21:12.7.

Events Coordinator David Letting was delighted with talents being produced from the race.