Relay team picks key lessons in Poland

Some of the members of the national relay team (from left to right): Micheal Musyoki,Priscilla Tabunda,Rukia Nusra and Wiseman Were at the Ole Sereni hotel where they were hosted for breakfast by the Ministry of Sports upon arrival from the World Relays Championship in Siesla, Poland on May 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • His counterpart at the Ministry, Zack Kinuthia asked the athletes to continue working hard and save on their income.
  • “We are proud of athletes who are doing well in various events but we also want you to invest when you get cash. Sports will not last and it's good to use your money wisely at this age,” said Kinuthia.
  • The first silver medal came from the 2x400m mixed relays team of Ferguson Rotich and Naomi Korir, while the second silver was won by the 4x200m men's team of Mark Otieno, Elijah Onkware, Mike Mokamba and Hesbron Ochieng.

The government has promised to continue supporting sportsmen and women who have been on the forefront to flying Kenya’s flag high during this coronavirus pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Man City star abused online after social media boycott

  2. Solskjaer says Man Utd fans' protest went 'too far'

  3. Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infantino

  4. Promote Kenya Prisons volleyball players, Matiang'i told

  5. Kenyans attain Olympic qualification times

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.