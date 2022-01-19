Regions in last minute changes for National X-Country event

Lang'ata's Geoffrey Rono leads the senior men's 10km race during the Athletics Kenya Nairobi Cross Country Championships at the Kenya Prisons Service ground, Nairobi West on January 15, 2022.

  • The 2019 National Cross Country champion Hellen Obiri, who sealed her fifth Kenya Defence Forces title two weeks ago, will not feature after opting to compete at the Northern Ireland International Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Dundonald.
  • KDF still has strong representation in the likes of seasoned athletes Sheila Chepkirui, the 2016 Africa 5,000m champion, Pauline Korikwiang and Perin Nenkampi.

Several Regions have made changes to their squads ahead of the Lotto Athletics Kenya (AK) National Cross Country Championships due Saturday at Lobo Village, Eldoret.

